ATF announced multi-parish unit to combat gun violence

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the creation of a multi-parish unit that will focus on getting the most violent offenders off the streets of the Greater New Orleans area.

The new Director, Steven Dettlebach, oversees a relatively small agency. 2,600 agents cover the whole country.

They embed in local law enforcement like they’ve done in New Orleans, and create task forces using their own technology to find the people pulling the trigger behind an average of 109 deaths a day across the country.

“When you try to be smarter and identify the most violent individuals in the community, you’re better able to leverage scarce resources,” Dettlebach said.

Now, this unit will expand to Jefferson, St. John the Baptist, St. Charles and St. Tammany Parishes, because these law enforcement leaders say crime is crossing the borders.

“We see crime occurring in major cities we also see crime spilling over into suburban and even rural areas now,” Dettlebach said. “So, it’s very important that we use data and try to work together to share that data, to try to make sure that we’re going to catch violent people wherever they’re at.”

ATF agents and these partnering departments will have access to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network which helps tie a specific gun to multiple crimes within 48 hours, as well as the eTrace system, showing in real-time where the firearm was purchased and who bought it.

An open path of communication between neighboring parishes only strengthens this lead-generating system.

“You have that case that you really don’t have evidence, you don’t have an eyewitness and the vehicle left the scene, you have gunshots in the area and someone shot,” Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto described. “It gives us the ability to track the other different homicide or shooting locations around where they may have better evidence. You know, the shooting in New Orleans that has that silver car fleeing the scene may be just the piece of evidence that I need, matching it to a casing that I have on this scene where I can utilize my ALPR cameras in order to track a same silver car that now I have a license plate.”

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said their collaboration with the ATF and U.S. Marshalls Office is already really gaining traction and pointed to an instance that happened just this week.

“We were able to identify two individuals that led us to a vehicle, that vehicle led to a house that led us to a couple of handguns that led us to some evidence that is going to play a significant role and clear in this case,” Ferguson said.

Dettelbach says this intelligence also gives agencies a leg up, tracing trends in criminal activities, tying individuals to groups that are committing crimes again and again, finding illegal buyers and dealers of guns and using that data to be preemptive and tailor resources to the threat before it occurs.

