Bruce: Freeze warning north and west of the late tonight; some frost south

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Freeze warning tonight north and west of the lake. Although temps will likely hit the 26-28° mark, the freeze duration will not be long enough to cause pipe issues. Plants, pets and people need to be protected. South shore no freeze but pets and tender plants should be protected.

The clearing skies by tonight will lead to the coldest night of this stretch. Lows will fall well below freezing on the North Shore, with widespread 20s expected. This means take the plants, pets and people precautions. South of the lake needs to worry about frost as most locations dip into the middle to lower 30s except right at the lakefront.

Friday we get a brief return to some sunny skies. It will stay cool though with highs in the middle 50s.

As we head into the weekend, we will see a quick a return of the clouds with even some rain looks to be on the way. Highs on Saturday will struggle to get out of the 40s as a cold rain falls across the area. Rain coverage will be pretty widespread but not all that heavy. The clouds are yet again likely to linger through Sunday/Monday as the chill remains.

