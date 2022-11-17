Bruce Katz becomes Fox 8′s new chief meteorologist

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We are extremely proud to announce Bruce Katz has been promoted to Chief Meteorologist.

Katz has 34 years of meteorological broadcast experience, 27 of those years in the New Orleans DMA. He joined FOX 8 in 2012 and has been the weather anchor on several different broadcasts. He will officially take over the Chief Meteorologist duties on November 17th as David Bernard wraps up his television career.

Bernard is leaving broadcasting to pursue his master’s degree in social work. Bruce will join Anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter Lee Zurik, Anchor Meg Gatto, and Sports Director Juan Kincaid on FOX 8 News at 5pm and then again on FOX 8 News at 9 and 10pm.

“We’re delighted that David gets to pursue another one of his passions, while passing the chief meteorologist torch to such an experienced professional,” said News Director Kristen Palestina. “Bruce is a trusted meteorologist who is from here and has worked in New Orleans for 27 years, giving him extensive knowledge of how different weather patterns affect our region. He’s a perfect fit.”

This move also brings other changes to the FOX 8 weather lineup. Meteorologist Zack Fradella moves to the FOX 8 Morning Edition from 4 until 8am. At 9am, Meteorologist Nicondra Norwood joins the team to finish out the forecasting duties. She will also move to FOX 8 News at Noon and FOX 8 News at 4pm. Meteorologist Hannah Gard will remain on FOX 8 Morning Edition on Saturday and Sunday.

“We are excited for both Bruce and David,” said Vice President and General Manager Mikel Schaefer. “Bruce has steadfastly served a community he grew up in and deeply loves for nearly three decades and we are proud for him to take on the chief meteorologist role at WVUE. Meantime, David will continue to passionately serve the public as he pursues his Master in Social Work at Tulane.”

