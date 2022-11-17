BBB Accredited Business
Clouds clear late today setting the stage for a freeze tonight

Lows will dip into the 20s on the North Shore, with 30s expected south of the lake
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s cold, it’s cloudy and that won’t change much for your Thursday, although I do see a possibility of late sun moving into the forecast.

That return of the sun is in response to another dip in the jet stream which will usher in even colder weather tonight. Highs for today stay locked in the low 50s.

The clearing skies by tonight will lead to the coldest night of this stretch. Lows will fall well below freezing on the North Shore, with widespread 20s expected. This means take the plants, pets and people precautions. South of the lake needs to worry about frost as most locations dip into the middle to lower 30s except right at the lakefront.

Moving forward we round out the work week on a positive note as sunny skies and pleasantly, cool conditions are expected on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Then it’s the weekend and no shocker here, a return of the clouds with even some rain looks to be on the way. Highs on Saturday will struggle to get out of the 40s as a cold rain falls across the area. Rain coverage will be pretty widespread but not all that heavy. The clouds are yet again likely to linger through Sunday/Monday as the chill remains.

