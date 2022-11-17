David Bernard says farewell to FOX 8

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For David Bernard, being a meteorologist is all he’s wanted to do since he was a child. And for years, he’s delivered the weather with humor and clarity, while providing a calming voice during severe weather events. Now, David has made the decision to start a new career path and is leaving FOX 8 to pursue that new passion.

“It was a hard decision,” David said. “I haven’t known anything else but this my entire adult life. It’s the only thing I ever wanted to do since I was a kid, was be the weatherman and go into meteorology. And the good news is I got to do that. I’m very privileged that I got to pursue my passion... that I had the financial ability, and my parents put me through school and got that education. That’s something that a lot of people don’t get to do or have the opportunity to do. So I don’t take that lightly.”

At 53, David is headed back to school. This fall semester, he enrolled at Tulane University and is pursuing a degree in social work. When he graduates in Dec. 2023, David plans to stay in New Orleans and open a private practice.

“I plan to do some nonprofit work and pro bono work as well,” David said. “There is an incredible need for mental health services everywhere in the country. One of my professors has told me at one of the community clinics here in the city, that was set up by the Affordable Care Act a little over 10 years ago, that one clinic, there are 600 people on the waiting list to see a therapist.”

David says the decision to start this new career was influenced by several factors over the past three years. Last February, David lost his father to complications of Parkinson’s Disease. And he says part of what pushed him to try something new was Larry Bernard’s fatherly advice.

“It’s really interesting because my dad gave me a lot of advice, but two things he always told me were, do what you love, and you’ll never feel like you’re working. And that’s how it’s felt to me for the last 30 years. And his other piece of advice was, best to work for yourself. Well, I didn’t do that, right? How can you do TV and work for yourself? In this situation going forward, I will be able to work for myself. It will give me greater flexibility,” David said.

That flexibility will also allow him to spend more time with his wonderful mother Doris, who lives in Houston, and to travel more with his husband Charlie.

David says the defining moment for his career change started in late 2019 when he began dealing with a health scare that lasted nearly two years. He started to have burning and tingling sensations that made it difficult for him to do the weather. He saw multiple doctors, but no one could figure out what was wrong.

Last summer, doctors finally diagnosed David with Toxoplasmosis, a disease resulting from an infection.

“Once they knew it was toxoplasmosis, there was concern that there was an underlying disease,” David said. “And I had all kinds of rheumatological tests … Thank God none of those terrible autoimmune disorders or multiple sclerosis was part of my diagnosis. And eventually, the neurologists here came to the conclusion that this was somehow my immune system, that the parasite threw it off, and caused all this neuropathy. There were times at night when I would go home, my face burned so bad, I had ice on top of it, and it still wouldn’t stop it.”

David’s health is now under control, but the scare helped steer him to a new path, that prioritizes other people’s health and his own family.

“It was bad. And it took a toll on me more than I realized,” David said. “So, when you look at all of these things, when you look at my personal life, what I want to do with Charlie, what we want to do as a family, I want to be there for my mother in Houston, when you talk about, the health challenges I had, and also me wanting to try something new, that’s intellectually stimulating for me when you look at all those factors together, I thought, You know what, this is my one shot to make that change and try to do something different.”

David says he’s proud of the weather team at FOX 8 and praised the work done by Bruce Katz, Nicondra Norwood, Zack Fradella, and Hannah Gard. He says he knows viewers will be in good hands with his replacement, as Bruce Katz will become the new Chief Meteorologist at FOX 8.

“That’s one thing that does make me feel a little bit better about this, is that the bench is really deep at FOX 8, and that extends to the weather office as well,” David said. “Bruce doesn’t need me. I mean, Bruce has been in the market most of his life. He’s from here. He was a Chief Meteorologist across town for years. So, he knows what it’s like to lead a department. I’m not worried about that at all.”

David has dedicated 30 years of his life to sharing the weather. While he’s closing that chapter, he promises viewers will still see him around town, and he’ll never lose his passion for weather and helping people.

“I don’t like to disappoint people,” David said. “I feel like I am disappointing people and letting people down by making this decision. But the one thing that makes me feel okay about it, I guess is because I do think I am striving to do something for the greater good, just like we do here at FOX 8. And I am staying here to help the community but just in a different way.”

