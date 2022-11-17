BBB Accredited Business
Denham Springs Freshman High teacher accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

Kayla Callicott
Kayla Callicott(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a teacher at Denham Springs Freshman High School for an alleged incident involving a juvenile.

Kayla Callicott, 23, of Denham Springs, was arrested after a school resource officer received an initial complaint from someone at the school.

The SRO is also a Denham Springs Police Officer. Because the alleged incident did not happen in the city limits, officers transferred the case over to the Livingston Sheriff’s Office.

“Since we began our investigation, detectives have learned we are dealing with two separate incidents here. While we are limited on what we can release at this time, we can tell you that one incident involves the exchanging of inappropriate messages. The other involves the adult coordinating with a juvenile in order to provide the juvenile with a cellular device & a vape pen. The information recovered & interviews conducted led to charges for 23 year old Kayla Callicott (Denham Springs),” said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

Callicott will be processed into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on the following charges, Contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and Indecent behavior with a juvenile.

The Livingston Parish Public School System released a statement on the matter:

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call us at 225-686-2241 x1 or CRIMESTOPPERS at (225) 344-STOP (7867).

As of last check, Callicott’s name is still listed as a teacher on the school’s website.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

