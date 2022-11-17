Firefighters make rescues and put out flames at Algiers vacant apartment complex

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There was a fire at a vacant apartment complex in Algiers early Thursday morning.

Responders arrived in the 2200 block of Westbend Pkwy around 1:10 a.m. to find the structure fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters fought through the dense smoke and flames of the four-alarm fire, rescuing unhoused individuals that were inside

The fire is under investigation.

