BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LDH reports a child died from the flu this year; could be looking at the worst flu season in several years

By Andrés Fuentes
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Louisiana Department of Health reports a child died from the flu this year. Doctors say we could be looking at the worst flu season in several years as they keep a close eye on the flu cases.

“I don’t know if we’ve peaked and I certainly don’t know if the country has peaked,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno. “Our Children’s Hospital like many others across the country have been full to bursting for weeks.”

A Louisiana child is among the country’s five pediatric flu deaths already this season. LDH says the state averages around 500 to 1500 flu deaths in an average year, and experts say things could get worse with flu patients already filling hospitals.

“Over one in ten ER visit in the state right now, is people seeking care because of flu symptoms. And when you think about all the other reasons people go to the ER, that’s a ton of people,” said Dr. Joe Kanter with the Lousiana Department of Health.

Experts say Louisiana hasn’t seen this many flu patients in emergency rooms over the past five years. They attribute the increase primarily to precautions people took during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LDH says the best way to combat the flu is to roll up your sleeve for a shot, especially with Thanksgiving, Christmas and Mardi Gras around the corner.

Health experts say keeping sick family members away from gatherings and masking up could also help stop the spread -- and with flu expected to get worse, some doctors say they could be changing how the holidays look, yet again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced the launch of the Crescent City Card in November 2021 in a...
Mastercard gave New Orleans $100K for the ‘truly needy.’ The city couldn’t get people to take the cash.
Two NOLA Council members request an investigation into allegations involving conflicts of...
Council members call for federal monitors to investigate Cantrell’s possible conflicts of interest
Calls for the investigation against the mayor and officer to be moved to a third party
‘So disrespectful’: Former New Orleans police chief blasts Cantrell’s support of NOPD investigation into Vappie, calls for independent probe
Hubig’s Pies is returning
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area

Latest News

A black and white image of the Henderson Swamp, where officials have intentionally lowered the...
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NOPD Chief Ferguson announced a man accused of shooting an off-duty NOPD officer was arrested
NOPD arrests man accused of shooting, robbing off-duty officer in Mid City
The launch brings the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the moon for the...
NASA Michoud workers beam as Artemis heads to the moon
The Artemis Rocket built in New Orleans launched into space
The Artemis Rocket built in New Orleans launched into space