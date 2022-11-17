BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSP: Houma woman reported missing

Authorities are asking for the public’s help searching for 80-year-old Eileen Chauvin.
Authorities are asking for the public’s help searching for 80-year-old Eileen Chauvin.(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:54 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Houma Police Department for a missing woman.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help searching for 80-year-old Eileen Chauvin.

She is is 5′0″ and 130 pounds with shoulder length grey hair and was last seen on Nov. 16 around 4:30 p.m. wearing a pink sweatshirt and blue jeans at her home on School Street in Houma.

She was discovered missing that same day around 6 p.m. when a family member went to check on her. She is believed to have left her house on foot with an unknown direction of travel.

Chauvin suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information should contact the Houma Police Department at (985) 873-6371 or dial 911. Questions should be directed to the Houma Police Department.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
Two NOLA Council members request an investigation into allegations involving conflicts of...
Council members call for federal monitors to investigate Cantrell’s possible conflicts of interest
Calls for the investigation against the mayor and officer to be moved to a third party
‘So disrespectful’: Former New Orleans police chief blasts Cantrell’s support of NOPD investigation into Vappie, calls for independent probe
Hubig’s Pies is returning
Looking for a Hubig’s Pie? Here’s where to find them around the New Orleans area
A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say

Latest News

Vacant apartment complex in Algiers burns in 4-alarm fire
Firefighters make rescues and put out flames at Algiers vacant apartment complex
Vacant apartment complex in Algiers burns in 4-alarm fire
Vacant apartment complex in Algiers burns in 4-alarm fire
New Orleans salon owner Tonya Blunt-Haynes, right, has worked as Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'image...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
The ATF announces the creation of a multi-parish unit
ATF announced multi-parish unit to combat gun violence