Trial for judge accused of padding wedding fees expected to wrap up Thursday

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Day two of testimony in the federal trial for New Orleans City Court Judge Teena Anderson Trahan wrapped up on Wednesday (Nov. 16).

The defense team questioned witnesses all afternoon in the federal trial.

Second city court judge Teena Anderson Trahan is accused of three counts of filing false tax returns. The feds say Trahan failed to report income from hundreds of weddings she officiated along with revenue from previous legal work from 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Judge Trahan was the subject of a Fox 8 investigation showing where she charged higher fees for weddings outside of regular business hours. The marriages were performed outside of the Algiers courthouse and on Valentine’s Day.

The judge is accused of charging couples $100 when state law says the fee should be only five dollars. On the stand Wednesday, an IRS revenue agent testified that Trahan underreported more than $77,000 on her tax returns for marriage and legal fees over a three-year period.

Her attorney, Mike Magner, questioned the witness and pointed out that the government never audited her before charging her criminally. Magner even introduced the motion to dismiss the case against Trahan, claiming the feds haven’t proved anything.

The judge denied the motion. The defense team is now questioning former coworkers of Trahan about how unorganized she is.

It appears the case will likely go to a jury sometime Thursday (Nov. 17).

