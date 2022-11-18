BBB Accredited Business
3-year-old child not wearing seatbelt killed in Vernon Parish crash

(Credit: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, Aurora Shafer, a three-year-old from Leesville, was killed in a crash Thursday night (Nov. 17) on Savage Fork Road. The child was not wearing a seatbelt.

State police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. A 29-year-old driver of a 2020 Kia Optima was driving west on Savage Fork Road, when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.

No one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt. The driver had life-threatening injuries from the crash and two other passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The 3-year-old child suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at a medical center.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

State police remind drivers that seatbelts are required by law in Louisiana and stress the importance of all children having properly installed safety seats.

