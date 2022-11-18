Bruce: Cold winter rain moves in Saturday with highs struggling to get out of the 40s

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - From sunny skies today to clouds and a very cold rain on your Saturday Clouds build back across the area this evening.

Bruce: Sunny skies today as we take a 180° turn with clouds and a light cold rain/sprinkles as highs stay in the upper 40s Saturday. Sunday dry but chilly with highs in the mid 50s. pic.twitter.com/HqTGbhwF2D — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 18, 2022

Cold overnight temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s Saturday morning. No Freeze is expected. Early Saturday some light rain will begin and continue through the day making for a very uncomfortable wet day with temperatures struggling to get into 50s. The Gulf low pushing this moisture across our chilly air at the surface moves east and may allow for a little sun and warmer temperatures in the low to middle 50s by late afternoon on Sunday.

