City Park Conservancy ushers in new era of stewardship

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City Park is shifting its operation model from a state-run agency into a conservancy program that aims to ensure the park can keep up with expanding demand while protecting the iconic pieces and natural beauty that make it uniquely New Orleans.

Beneath the Reunion Shelter near the Festival Grounds and track, Cara Lambright, the CEO of City Park Conservancy, celebrated with staff at a picnic as the park stepped into a new chapter of stewardship.

Lambright started at the park in 2020, during an era when the pandemic would fill the City Park with people eager to escape into nature, while also squeezing the finances that fund the park’s operations.

“The parks all struggled for a long time to be to be seen as essential to cities and covid let us talk about that differently,” Lambright said.

In 1891, the City Park Improvement Association was founded to operate the park on behalf of the state of Louisiana. This agency provided oversight to park operations, but lacked the ability to seek philanthropic funding in a meaningful way.

“We were missing a widget,” Lambright said. “The widget we were missing was being a nonprofit so that we could go out and do major fundraising.”

“It removes a little bit of red tape from the government process, but not much because we still want that accountability to the public,” Lambright said. “We’re not removing that at all, this is not privatization of public space.”

She knows scores of generations have indelible memories linked to the trove of treasured spaces and places woven through the 1,300 acres of City Park, but that footprint requires hundreds of people to maintain.

“City Park is bigger than Gretna. It is bigger than Harahan. So, think of it like a small city. It has all the complexities. It even has school traffic and its own police force. It has all the complexities of a small city, but what it doesn’t have is a tax base,” Lambright said.

Her vision for the park would ensure it is welcoming for the neighbors who live nearby and anyone eager to find their place in the city.

“Big urban parks do so many things. Not only are they destinations, they are a respite from the urban environment, but they are also economic drivers,” Lambright said.

The conservancy model is one used across the country driving a sense of place for a community while fostering health park systems. New York’s Central Park and San Francisco’s Golden gate park both operate under similar models, but Lambright doesn’t want to mimic those iconic parks’ character.

“Parks all have a certain essence,” Lambright said. “We’re not going to flip it to Central Park. Central Park is appropriate to New York. Golden Gate Park is appropriate to San Francisco. How can City Park serve New Orleans and how can you have that kind of sense of place the minute you’re in it. The minute you’re in it, you know you’re in New Orleans.”

She hopes to gather those answers through dialog between the conservancy and the community in an effort to learn what keeps people coming back and even why some may skip City Park altogether.

“I think every single person would have a different answer to that,” Lambright said. “For the folks who walk the tracks here every day, it might be they are so sick of that puddle that they have to walk around and they have to go into the mud. Or it might be that they’re just really not comfortable using the restrooms here.”

It’d type of Details the conservancy hopes to gather to inform future decisions, including repairs or upgrades to some of the most iconic structures, like Tad Gormley Stadium.

“I think of Tad Gormley as an icon, built by the WPA and if you can get past the bushes on the front, it has the most beautiful relief, it’s kind of Flintstone of a building, that everybody he has been to, everybody has story after story after story,” Lambright said, “[But] it looks terrible!”

It’s one asset in the park that could see some sort of revitalization thanks to potential funds the conservancy can now raise. Those dollars can also help offset the roughly $200,000 loss the stadium operates at by hosting football games and events.

Still, Lambright knows places like Tad Gormley are important to people in New Orleans and change simply isn’t the answer.

“Public space is so personal to the people that use it. It may be where they went to the track every day while they had cancer, or their parents got engaged on a certain bench. It is so personal and to mess with it, you have to do it with a lot of information and a lot of input,” Lambright said.

City Park Conservancy plans to hold community meetings to get that input across the board in an effort to ensure the park is serving New Orleans.

“I think we can improve the user experience. We can make sure the bathrooms are better and clean. We can make sure there is signage to the areas of the park that you’ve heard about that you haven’t really known how to use. For a lot of folks that could be the Couturie Forest or the Wisner Track,” Lambright said.

She suggests some improvements could include updated signs across the park, an increased security program, or even the consolidation of sports to facilitate the use of fields and equipment while attracting tournaments young local athletes.

“We’re just to try to peel that back a little bit and say what is sacrosanct here, but also what can be improved,” Lambright said.

As the newest steward of the park, she is confident, the City Park Conservancy will maintain the essence of the essential escape and create a stronger future for recreation and exploration while building on the generations of memories entwined into the park, as deep as the unwavering roots of its enduring oaks.

“This is a plan for a park that is the ‘People’s Park’ and we want to hear from you, we want to hear your criticisms, we want to hear the pitch points, we want to hear what keeps you from coming, we want to hear what can’t be touched,” Lambright said.

City Park offers multiple ways to support the efforts to run the operation, for volunteer opportunities visit their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.