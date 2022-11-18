Former Ponchatoula baseball player named best all-time Alpine Cowboys offensive player

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kokernot Professional Baseball Field, built in 1947 in Alpine, Texas, was patterned after Wrigley Field and is home to the Alpine 06 Cowboys.

Major Leaguer Satchel Paige and future Major Leaguers Norm Cash and Gaylord Perry played on Kokernot Field.

It was named by Sports Illustrated as, “The Best Little Ballpark in Texas”.

Mark Everett Traylor, from Pumpkin Center, Louisiana, has now been named by fans and media from Alpine, Texas as the best offensive player that has ever worn an Alpine Cowboys uniform.

Traylor, a former Ponchatoula High School three-sport letterman in football, basketball, and baseball and the 2011 PHS All-Around Best Athlete selection, recently returned back home from his sixth professional baseball season and what a memorable season it was.

Traylor batted an outstanding .465 this season and broke every offensive record set by any Cowboys player in franchise history. In 152 career games played with the Cowboys, 29-year-old Traylor now holds the all-time records for hits, doubles, triples, home runs, RBI, and most consecutive hits in a single game, going a perfect 6 for 6 (four singles, a triple, and a home run) in the 4th of July game against the Roswell Invaders at historic Kokernot Field. He was once again selected to the All-Star Team in the eight-team Mountain Division which consists of teams from Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, and Texas. Traylor ended the season with being named the 2022 Mountain Division Most Valuable Player.

After playing football during the 2011-2012 college season as a wide receiver with Southeastern Louisiana University, and then rehabbing from a major shoulder surgery in 2013, he turned his sport focus to baseball and transferred to Baton Rouge Community College. Traylor was a two-time All-Region as well as a two-time MVP first baseman for BRCC in the 2014 and 2015 seasons and an All-Conference and Gold Glove left fielder for Louisiana State University @ Alexandria during the 2016 season. He signed with the Miami Marlins in 2017 as a free agent and was projected by the organization to be in ‘The Bigs’ within three years of signing, but, unfortunately, suffered from season-ending injuries after an extremely successful spring training in Jupiter, Florida. After taking a break for a lengthy injury rehabilitation, Traylor returned to baseball with the Alpine Cowboys in 2018 and won a championship with the Cowboys in 2019 which was written about in the book named, The Heart of Alpine. He played, briefly, in 2020 with the Houston Apollos before being drafted to play in the Frontier League with the Joliet Nerds Herd in Illinois during the unprecedented 2020 COVID baseball season. Traylor was teammates with Big Leaguers Charlie Tilson and Ian Krol, as well as Louisiana top draft pick, Hayden Cantrelle, and he was managed by former MLB Cincinnati Reds catcher, Corky Miller. He then signed with the Lake Erie Crushers of Ohio in 2021.

In 2022, Traylor found himself back in Texas signing autographs on famous Kokernot Field with the Alpine Cowboys. He was once again wearing #36 and, like always, entertaining the crowd with his charisma, hits, dives, and slides but making history this season by breaking record after record along the way.

In the off-season, Traylor gives baseball/softball hitting lessons for individuals and for school and travel teams in central and southeast Louisiana as well as west Mississippi through his business, Just a Swingin’, LLC. He will also be training for, hopefully, another magical season in 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.