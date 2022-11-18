BBB Accredited Business
Jury hung on all counts in tax fraud trial of judge accused of padding wedding fees

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After deliberating for over 15 hours, jurors were unable to agree on a verdict in the case against 2nd City Court Judge Teena Anderson-Trahan, who is accused of filing false tax returns and padding wedding fees.

The United States Department of Justice will now decide whether to try Trahan again or dismiss the case.

Federal prosecutors say Trahan failed to report income from hundreds of weddings she officiated along with revenue from previous legal work from 2014, 2015, and 2016.

She was indicted on Jan. 7, 2022. One week later, the Louisiana Supreme Court suspended her with pay, pending the outcome of her trial. If convicted as charged, she could face up to 12 years in federal prison.

The indictment accuses Anderson-Trahan of charging higher fees for weddings outside of normal business hours, weddings outside the Algiers Courthouse, and for marriages scheduled on Valentine’s day.

A Fox 8 investigation found that she charged one couple as much as $180, when state law said the fee should have been $5.

On the stand, an IRS revenue agent testified that Trahan underreported more than $77,000 on her tax returns for marriage and legal fees over a three-year period.

Her attorney, Mike Magner, pointed out that the government never audited her before charging her criminally. Magner even introduced the motion to dismiss the case against Trahan, claiming the feds haven’t proved anything.

