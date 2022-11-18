BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

More purchases linked to Cantrell’s image consultant under federal investigation

By Rob Masson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Federal investigators are looking into more purchases made by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s campaign image consultant and her husband, according to a new subpoena obtained by Fox 8.

On Wednesday, Fox 8 learned of a subpoena issued in August to Ballin’s, a high-end clothing store, seeking more details of about 20 purchases of clothing and accessories worth thousands of dollars made by Mayor Cantrell’s stylist and personal shopper, Tanya Blunt-Haynes.

A source tells Fox 8 that the same FBI agent and the same Assistant U.S. Attorney, Jordan Ginsberg, who issued the subpoena to Ballin’s also requested documents related to two purchases worth $17,000 made by Haynes and her husband at a Metairie kitchen and bath store.

At the kitchen and bath store, a source says the transactions were made with two credit cards. At the clothing store, some purchases were made with a combination of credit cards and cash, and some were paid for completely in cash, which a former federal prosecutor says could be problematic.

“Cash at this time in 2022, when you have public employees paid by paycheck and in conjunction with that, have campaign accounts that have to track incoming and outgoing monies when cash is involved... it’s a huge red flag,” said former federal prosecutor Matt Coman.

Subpoenas are not the first step in a federal investigation. Coman says something else had to tip investigators off.

“There would have to be some predicate for the subpoenas to go out. It could be a news story, a witness coming forward, or the receipt of some material. They could come in a number of different categories, but something had to occur for the subpoenas to be generated,” said Coman.

The federal probe comes on the heels of investigations launched by both the NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau and the Office of Inspector General involving Cantrell’s time spent at a city-owned apartment with a member of her security team.

“It’s a much bigger deal if the FBI is looking into her because the PIB and everything over there. Those are her employees. They don’t have the power to indict and that’s the power that the FBI and the US Attorneys Office has,” said Fox 8 Legal Analyst Joe Raspanti.

When asked about the FBI investigation, City Hall spokesman Gregory Joseph issued a statement that said, “We have not been made aware of any investigation concerning Mayor Cantrell.”

Cantrell has so far not commented on the federal investigation. Our calls to Haynes and her husband have gone unanswered.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans salon owner Tonya Blunt-Haynes, right, has worked as Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'image...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
Calls for the investigation against the mayor and officer to be moved to a third party
‘So disrespectful’: Former New Orleans police chief blasts Cantrell’s support of NOPD investigation into Vappie, calls for independent probe
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public's help identifying a nonverbal woman...
Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie
Two NOLA Council members request an investigation into allegations involving conflicts of...
Council members call for federal monitors to investigate Cantrell’s possible conflicts of interest

Latest News

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion...
La. Sen. Bill Cassidy says he has decided to not enter governor’s race
3-year-old child not wearing seatbelt killed in Vernon Parish crash
US Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana)
Sen. Bill Cassidy announces he will not enter governor’s race
Federal trial begins for New Orleans judge accused of tax fraud related to wedding fees
Trial for judge accused of padding wedding fees expected to wrap up Friday