Nicondra: Sunny Friday, but blustery conditions return for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunshine around for Friday and we have to enjoy it while we can. Expect temperatures in the low 50s under sunny skies to feel a bit more comfortable than the last several cloudy days. Unfortunately it doesn’t stick around. Clouds build back across the area as early as late afternoon into the evening. Evening temperatures will be chilly in the low 50s with much less cold overnight temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s Saturday morning. Early Saturday some light rain will begin and continue through the day making for a very uncomfortable wet day with temperatures struggling to get into 50s. The Gulf low pushing this moisture across our chilly air at the surface moves east and may allow for a little sun and warmer temperatures in the low to middle 50s by late afternoon on Sunday.

