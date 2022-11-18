BBB Accredited Business
Sunny skies return for a day; cold rain expected Saturday

Highs will be in the 50s today but with sun, it will feel so much nicer
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s going to be a beautiful end of the week forecast on your Friday but as nice as today is, there will be nothing nice about the forecast heading into the weekend.

Bundle up as you head out the door because it’s cold out there. Now the cold start will give way to a pretty pleasant forecast this afternoon. Sunny skies are back which will make for a better feel as highs climb into the upper 50s.

Quickly things change tonight as clouds increase and rain chances start to go up. This is all in response to a Gulf low which will stay way down in the central Gulf but the rain shield will get us. Expect a showery rain to fall for much of Saturday across the area and it’s going to be a cold rain at that. Highs may touch the 50s for a moment but the rain will cause temps to back down into the 40s.

Moderating temperatures are noted heading into Thanksgiving week with a rain chance possibly showing up on Turkey Day. That’s still 7 days away so we’ll see how things play out.

