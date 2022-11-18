BBB Accredited Business
Suspect arrested for fatally stabbing woman and setting car on fire, Jefferson authorities say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVONDALE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies found a woman stabbed to death as they responded to a vehicle fire Thursday (Nov. 18) in Avondale.

Just after 9:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 3800 of Alex Korman Boulevard in Harvey for a stabbing.

When they arrived, deputies learned a man stabbed a woman outside of the location before putting her in a vehicle and fleeing the area.

Then around 2:20 p.m., deputies responded to a vehicle fire in a wooded area in the 700 block of Churchill Parkway in Avondale.

While investigating the fire, the female victim was found with multiple stab wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies searched the area and later found the suspect in a nearby wooded area.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

If you have information about the incident JPSO.

