Tulane’s Tyjae Spears and Dorian Williams get invites to Reese’s Senior Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fresh off of a 59-24 win over SMU to close out the regular season, Tulane Athletics has announced that starting running back Tyjae Spears and linebacker Dorian Williams have received invites to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which takes place Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Alabama at 1:30 p.m.

On Thursday (Nov. 17) night against SMU, Spears rushed for 121 yards on 13 carries and Williams has 5 solo tackles.

The Senior Bowl is regarded as the preeminent football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process., a tradition that has continued for 73 years.

After injuries kept him limited on the field in his first two seasons, Spears broke out in 2021 with 863 yards on the ground. The Ponchatoula native’s regular season ended Thursday night, just 4 yards shy of the 1,000 yards rushing mark.

Also this season, Williams has 60 solo tackles, 4 sacks, and one interception.

