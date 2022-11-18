BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Tulane’s Tyjae Spears and Dorian Williams get invites to Reese’s Senior Bowl

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fresh off of a 59-24 win over SMU to close out the regular season, Tulane Athletics has announced that starting running back Tyjae Spears and linebacker Dorian Williams have received invites to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, which takes place Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Alabama at 1:30 p.m.

On Thursday (Nov. 17) night against SMU, Spears rushed for 121 yards on 13 carries and Williams has 5 solo tackles.

READ MORE Pratt accounts for 6 TDs, No. 21 Tulane tames SMU 59-24

The Senior Bowl is regarded as the preeminent football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process., a tradition that has continued for 73 years.

After injuries kept him limited on the field in his first two seasons, Spears broke out in 2021 with 863 yards on the ground. The Ponchatoula native’s regular season ended Thursday night, just 4 yards shy of the 1,000 yards rushing mark.

Also this season, Williams has 60 solo tackles, 4 sacks, and one interception.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans salon owner Tonya Blunt-Haynes, right, has worked as Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'image...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment
Calls for the investigation against the mayor and officer to be moved to a third party
‘So disrespectful’: Former New Orleans police chief blasts Cantrell’s support of NOPD investigation into Vappie, calls for independent probe
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public's help identifying a nonverbal woman...
Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie
Two NOLA Council members request an investigation into allegations involving conflicts of...
Council members call for federal monitors to investigate Cantrell’s possible conflicts of interest

Latest News

Michael Pratt leads Tulane to a victory over SMU. Wave improve to 9-2 on the season.
Pratt accounts for 6 TDs, No. 21 Tulane tames SMU 59-24
Southland champion Southeastern clinches third FCS playoff berth in past four years
Southeastern defeats Nicholls in River Bell Classic; takes Southland Conference title
Morning Sports: SLU wins River Bell Classic, Tulane, LSU hoops, and more
Morning Sports: SLU wins Riverbell Classic, Tulane, LSU hoops, and more
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)
LSU moves up to No. 6 in latest CFP rankings