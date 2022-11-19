Cold rain makes for a dreary Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend starts off cold and dreary.

Light to moderate rain showers will move across the area throughout the day Saturday. Temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon into the high 40s, with a chilly northeasterly breeze. LSU fans will want to bundle up and bring a raincoat to the game later tonight.

Sunday will be much clearer, with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s. Temperatures warm up to around average through the middle of the work week, with a chance for more showers possible Tuesday morning.

The next significant rain chance is on Thanksgiving. We could see a storm system move through Thursday afternoon and evening, bringing showers and storms to the area. Highs will peak in the low 70s for the holiday before this front moves through. Behind the front on Friday, things cool off once again into the high 50s.

