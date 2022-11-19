Dagan Bruno accounts for 4 TDs in Curtis’ 35-7 victory over Jesuit
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - John Curtis quarterback Dagan Bruno accounted for four touchdowns in a 35-7 victory over Jesuit on Friday night (Nov. 18).
Bruno ran for two 2-yard touchdowns. His touchdown passes connected with Michael Turner for 82 yards and 18 yards to Tyler Mitchell.
John Curtis (9-2) will host Byrd in the Div. 1 Select quarterfinals.
