Dagan Bruno accounts for 4 TDs in Curtis’ 35-7 victory over Jesuit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - John Curtis quarterback Dagan Bruno accounted for four touchdowns in a 35-7 victory over Jesuit on Friday night (Nov. 18).

Bruno ran for two 2-yard touchdowns. His touchdown passes connected with Michael Turner for 82 yards and 18 yards to Tyler Mitchell.

John Curtis (9-2) will host Byrd in the Div. 1 Select quarterfinals.

