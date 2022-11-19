BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Dagan Bruno accounts for 4 TDs in Curtis’ 35-7 victory over Jesuit

By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - John Curtis quarterback Dagan Bruno accounted for four touchdowns in a 35-7 victory over Jesuit on Friday night (Nov. 18).

Bruno ran for two 2-yard touchdowns. His touchdown passes connected with Michael Turner for 82 yards and 18 yards to Tyler Mitchell.

John Curtis (9-2) will host Byrd in the Div. 1 Select quarterfinals.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans salon owner Tonya Blunt-Haynes, right, has worked as Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'image...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public's help identifying a nonverbal woman...
Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie
Zurik questions Cantrell about use of city-owned apartment
Zurik questions Mayor Cantrell on use of city-owned apartment
Christian Tullis, 16, was killed Friday night (Nov. 11) after rear-ending an 18-wheeler on...
Slidell teen driver dies after rear-ending 18-wheeler, state police say
Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned...
ZURIK: NOPD investigating officer frequently inside Cantrell’s city-owned apartment

Latest News

Dagan Bruno accounts for 4 TD's
Div. I Select 2nd Rd. playoffs: John Curtis 35-7 Jesuit
On Monday (Nov. 14), Hammond High wide receiver and cornerback Jahiem Johnson announced via...
Tulane picks up commitment from Hammond High’s Jahiem Johnson
Donald Gaulden (left) and Makel Delatte (right) were teammates at Thibodaux High and now serve...
Two Thibodaux football players reunite as Lafourche Parish sheriff’s deputies
Fox 8 Football Friday kicks off at 10:35 p.m.
LHSAA football playoffs move to week 2