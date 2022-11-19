BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Cold rain gives way to nicer finish to the weekend

A break from the clouds and rain as the low to the south pushes east.
A break from the clouds and rain as the low to the south pushes east.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It was cloudy, cold and wet for your Saturday across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf coast. Temperatures hovered in the upper 40s under light to moderate rain through the day with a low pressure system pushing east along the coast. The system that allowed for moisture to push north up and over cooler drier air at the surface will continue move away from the area and allow rain to end and clouds to clear by Sunday morning. Overnight temperatures remain in the middle 40s south of Lake Pontchartrain with 30s north. The moisture and clouds should help keep temperatures well above freezing. Sunday will be a little more pleasant with the clouds breaking and temperatures bouncing back into the middle 50s. Looking ahead a couple more waves of energy that might bring some rain push across the region. The first late Monday into Tuesday. Temperatures remain a bit below average, but rise through the week into Thanksgiving ahead of the next front that could bring rain Thanksgiving day.

