Participants brave chilly temps for 2022 New Orleans Heart Walk

From left, American Heart Association New Orleans vice president LaVerne Toombs, former Saints...
From left, American Heart Association New Orleans vice president LaVerne Toombs, former Saints linebacker Craig Robertson, Fox 8 meteorologist and event emcee Nicondra Norwood and AHA New Orleans executive director Coretta LaGarde at the 2022 New Orleans Heart Walk in Metairie on Saturday (Nov. 19).(American Heart Association Greater New Orleans)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Participants braved chilly temperatures and light rain Saturday (Nov. 19) at the American Heart Association’s 2022 New Orleans Heart Walk.

Fox 8 meteorologist Nicondra Norwood emceed the event, which also featured former Saints linebacker Craig Robertson as a celebrity guest.

Officials said the teams and individual participants in the walk raised nearly $235,000 to support heart research, CPR training and community wellness programs.

Kyle Sharbonno, vice president of Gootee Construction, Inc., led the walk at The Shrine on Airline.

Along with Fox 8 and Gootee Construction, sponsors of this year’s event included Ochsner Health, Winn Dixie, AHG Services, Atlas Blowpipe & Sheet Metal, Aetna, Atmos Energy, BXS Insurance, Clement Building Co, Ferguson Enterprises, Gallo Mechanical, Hoist & Crane, Insulation Sales and Services, LCMC Health, Lemoine Construction; Schully, Strawn & Associates; Trane Technologies, United Healthcare, Woodward Construction Company and Cox Communications.

