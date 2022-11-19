Participants brave chilly temps for 2022 New Orleans Heart Walk

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Participants braved chilly temperatures and light rain Saturday (Nov. 19) at the American Heart Association’s 2022 New Orleans Heart Walk.

Fox 8 meteorologist Nicondra Norwood emceed the event, which also featured former Saints linebacker Craig Robertson as a celebrity guest.

Officials said the teams and individual participants in the walk raised nearly $235,000 to support heart research, CPR training and community wellness programs.

Kyle Sharbonno, vice president of Gootee Construction, Inc., led the walk at The Shrine on Airline.

Along with Fox 8 and Gootee Construction, sponsors of this year’s event included Ochsner Health, Winn Dixie, AHG Services, Atlas Blowpipe & Sheet Metal, Aetna, Atmos Energy, BXS Insurance, Clement Building Co, Ferguson Enterprises, Gallo Mechanical, Hoist & Crane, Insulation Sales and Services, LCMC Health, Lemoine Construction; Schully, Strawn & Associates; Trane Technologies, United Healthcare, Woodward Construction Company and Cox Communications.

