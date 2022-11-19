BBB Accredited Business
Three Broadmoor residents displaced by two-alarm house fire on Napoleon Avenue

A two-alarm fire displaced three residents from their home at 3601 Napoleon Avenue in Broadmoor on Saturday morning (Nov. 19).(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley and Josh Roberson
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three Broadmoor residents were displaced after a two-alarm fire broke out in their two-story house on Napoleon Avenue early Saturday morning (Nov. 18), the New Orleans Fire Department said.

Eight people -- the three residents and five out-of-town guests -- safely evacuated the house after the fire broke out around 7:28 a.m. The NOFD said 44 firefighters arriving in 16 units were on scene within five minutes and brought the fire under control by 8:09 a.m. No injuries were reported among the occupants or fire crews.

The NOFD said the rear of the two-story, wood-framed house was heavily involved when firefighters arrived, and the blaze spread to a garage area where a car parked in a driveway also was destroyed. The American Red Cross was called in to assist the three residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the NOFD said.

A two-alarm fire displaced three residents from their home at 3601 Napoleon Avenue in Broadmoor on Saturday morning (Nov. 19).(Google Maps)

