Andy Dalton passes for 3 TDs as Saints top Rams, 27-20

Rookie receiver Chris Olave celebrates a touchdown reception against the Rams on Sunday (Nov....
Rookie receiver Chris Olave celebrates a touchdown reception against the Rams on Sunday (Nov. 20).
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ two-game losing streak is over, after they disposed of the Rams, 27-20, at Caesars Superdome on Sunday (Nov. 20).

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton threw three touchdown passes in the contest. Juwan Johnson, Jarvis Landry, and Chris Olave hauled in Dalton passes for scores.

Dalton finished 21 of 25 passing for 260 yards.

The Saints (4-7) are 3-3 at home this season. The defending Super Bowl champion Rams dropped to 3-7 after the loss.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford left the game with a concussion.

New Orleans hits the road to match up with the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday. The 3:25 p.m. game can be seen on Fox 8. The Fox 8 Tailgate will air live at 10 a.m.

