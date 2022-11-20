BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Cold, dry start to the week, but a warming trend is coming

A few chances for rain remain this week
By Hannah Gard
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend finishes dry and cool.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon with a chilly northeasterly wind. The week starts off similarly, but temperatures gradually climb through Thanksgiving.

Highs will be in the low 70s for the holiday Thursday, then fall into the 60s once again Friday as the front moves through.

Tuesday could bring light rainfall in the morning hours, but clears out through the day. The greatest chance to see rain will be on Thursday as a storm system moves through. Model guidance is indicating storms moving in during the afternoon or evening on Thursday, and lingering into Friday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans salon owner Tonya Blunt-Haynes, right, has worked as Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'image...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public's help identifying a nonverbal woman...
Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie
Zurik questions Cantrell about use of city-owned apartment
Zurik questions Mayor Cantrell on use of city-owned apartment
A Virginia State Police investigative unit truck at the scene of the shooting early Monday on...
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
A comparison of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's calendar to security camera footage outside the...
ZURIK: Cantrell’s calendar raises more questions about time spent inside Upper Pontalba apartment

Latest News

A break from the clouds and rain as the low to the south pushes east.
Nicondra: Cold rain gives way to nicer finish to the weekend
Rain this week
Cold rain makes for a dreary Saturday
Morning weather update for Saturday, Nov. 19
Morning weather update for Saturday, Nov. 19
Bruce: A winter day Saturday with cold rain and highs in the 40s
Bruce: Cold winter rain moves in Saturday with highs struggling to get out of the 40s