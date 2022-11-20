Cold, dry start to the week, but a warming trend is coming

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend finishes dry and cool.

Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s by Sunday afternoon with a chilly northeasterly wind. The week starts off similarly, but temperatures gradually climb through Thanksgiving.

Highs will be in the low 70s for the holiday Thursday, then fall into the 60s once again Friday as the front moves through.

Tuesday could bring light rainfall in the morning hours, but clears out through the day. The greatest chance to see rain will be on Thursday as a storm system moves through. Model guidance is indicating storms moving in during the afternoon or evening on Thursday, and lingering into Friday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.