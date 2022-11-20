BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU remains at No. 6, Tulane rises to No. 19 in AP top-25 rankings

LSU won convincingly over UAB, 41-10.
LSU won convincingly over UAB, 41-10.(WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU remained at No. 6 in the new AP top-25 rankings after beating UAB, 41-10.

USC jumped LSU after disposing of crosstown rival UCLA, 48-45. The Tigers hit the road to face Texas A&M in their regular season finale.

Tulane moved up two spots in the poll to No. 19 after delivering an absolute beatdown of SMU, 59-24.

The Wave are on the road Friday to matchup with Cincinnati. If Tulane beats the Bearcats, they’ll host the AAC championship game.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans salon owner Tonya Blunt-Haynes, right, has worked as Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'image...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public's help identifying a nonverbal woman...
Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie
Zurik questions Cantrell about use of city-owned apartment
Zurik questions Mayor Cantrell on use of city-owned apartment
A Virginia State Police investigative unit truck at the scene of the shooting early Monday on...
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
A comparison of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's calendar to security camera footage outside the...
ZURIK: Cantrell’s calendar raises more questions about time spent inside Upper Pontalba apartment

Latest News

LSU running back Noah Cain (21)
No. 6 LSU easily handles UAB in home finale
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly - 11/19/2022 (Full Interview)
Morning Sports: SLU wins River Bell Classic, Tulane, LSU hoops, and more
Morning Sports: SLU wins Riverbell Classic, Tulane, LSU hoops, and more
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)
LSU moves up to No. 6 in latest CFP rankings