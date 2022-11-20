LSU remains at No. 6, Tulane rises to No. 19 in AP top-25 rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU remained at No. 6 in the new AP top-25 rankings after beating UAB, 41-10.

USC jumped LSU after disposing of crosstown rival UCLA, 48-45. The Tigers hit the road to face Texas A&M in their regular season finale.

Tulane moved up two spots in the poll to No. 19 after delivering an absolute beatdown of SMU, 59-24.

The Wave are on the road Friday to matchup with Cincinnati. If Tulane beats the Bearcats, they’ll host the AAC championship game.

