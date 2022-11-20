BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man finds $47,000 medieval ring with metal detector

A medieval ring was found by a British man with his metal detector.
A medieval ring was found by a British man with his metal detector.(Noonans)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A medieval wedding ring could fetch tens of thousands of dollars when someone says “I do” at an auction this month.

A British man recently found a near-perfect gold ring from the 14th century in a field using his metal detector.

Historians think it was given to a wealthy bride by her husband in 1388.

The ring bears a French inscription which translates to “I hold your faith, hold mine.”

Experts think it could be worth as much as $47,000 when it’s auctioned off on Nov. 29.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans salon owner Tonya Blunt-Haynes, right, has worked as Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'image...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public's help identifying a nonverbal woman...
Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie
Zurik questions Cantrell about use of city-owned apartment
Zurik questions Mayor Cantrell on use of city-owned apartment
A Virginia State Police investigative unit truck at the scene of the shooting early Monday on...
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
A comparison of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's calendar to security camera footage outside the...
ZURIK: Cantrell’s calendar raises more questions about time spent inside Upper Pontalba apartment

Latest News

Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
Weekend gun violence in New Orleans included a homicide, three armed robberies and four...
Gun violence permeates New Orleans with a homicide, 3 armed robberies, 4 carjackings
This photo provided by the Tennessee Department of Correction shows death row inmate Henry...
Tenn. inmate’s mutilation highlights prison mental care woes