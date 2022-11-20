Royal wedding homilist Bishop Michael Curry preaches Sunday in Treme

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It isn’t often that reservations are required to attend a church service, but such was the case Sunday morning (Nov. 20) in Treme. That’s because the man delivering the homily at St. Anna’s Episcopal Church was the Most Reverend Michael B. Curry.

Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of the US Episcopal Church, gained international fame four years ago as the homilist at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the Duchess of Sussex.

LISTEN! Let us tell you about our Reverend Michael Curry! When he brought #MartinLutherKing presence into the room 😳🙏🏾😭 "The Redemptive Power of Love" For Us By Us #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/EghlVdxZ9D — EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONY) May 19, 2018

Curry visited New Orleans this weekend to serve as the principal consecrator Saturday when Rev. Shannon Rogers Duckworth was ordained at Christ Church Cathedral as the first female bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Louisiana.

Curry spent Sunday morning dedicating Anna’s Place NOLA, at the former Dodwell House at 1519 Esplanade Ave., the future home of the community service ministry of St. Anna’s Church. He spoke there his message of unity, and pleaded for New Orleans and the country to put an end to senseless violence.

“As the old slaves used to say, there’s plenty of room for all of God’s children,” Curry said.

“And this is a church that takes that seriously and cares for young people, cares for folks in the neighborhood, and that is really trying to lift up our children, so that they can be all that God intends for them to be. That’s what it means to be a church.”

Bishop Curry also gave his thoughts on the overnight mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo. Many members of St. Anna’s congregation are in the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’ll meet folks today who are traumatized again,” Curry said. “And now, the LGBTQ community has to face this again. I mean, the Pulse nightclub shooting (where 49 were killed and 53 wounded in Orlando in 2016), enough is enough. And this violence has to stop and the spirit of violence has to come to an end.

“We must lay down our swords and shields.”

After that, Curry joined Rev. Bill Terry, rector of St. Anna’s, to deliver the homily for Sunday’s Mass. About 150 congregants who reserved seats in advance worshipped with Curry, along with others watching on the church’s live Facebook feed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.