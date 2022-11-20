BBB Accredited Business
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Canal Street, NOPD says

A 33-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday (Nov. 20) after...
A 33-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday (Nov. 20) after falling on Canal Street near South Liberty Street, the NOPD said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 33-year-old woman who tripped and fell on Canal Street early Sunday (Nov. 20) was struck and fatally injured by a hit-and-run driver, New Orleans police said.

Police said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was walking on Canal Street just after midnight when she stepped off the median near South Liberty Street, apparently attempting to cross.

The woman tripped and fell into the street, the NOPD said, and was struck by someone driving a light-colored sedan riverbound on Canal. The driver fled the scene, police said.

The woman was taken for treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel, but died from her injuries at the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

