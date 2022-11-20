Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Canal Street, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 33-year-old woman who tripped and fell on Canal Street early Sunday (Nov. 20) was struck and fatally injured by a hit-and-run driver, New Orleans police said.

Police said the victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, was walking on Canal Street just after midnight when she stepped off the median near South Liberty Street, apparently attempting to cross.

The woman tripped and fell into the street, the NOPD said, and was struck by someone driving a light-colored sedan riverbound on Canal. The driver fled the scene, police said.

The woman was taken for treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel, but died from her injuries at the hospital, police said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the NOPD at (504) 821-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.