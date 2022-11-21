49th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving week is indicative of a crucial time in the season for SWAC football fans and supporters.

The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers are preparing for their historic Bayou Classic match-up in New Orleans this weekend.

The kick-off press conference for the 49th Annual Bayou Classic will take place on Monday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Caesars Superdome.

Governmental leaders, tourism leaders, Bayou Classic organizers and representatives from both Grambling and Southern will make and provide updates on this year’s classic, which is taking place Nov. 25-26.

The Bayou Classic is the annual extravaganza bringing the fans and alumni of Grambling State University and Southern University to New Orleans each November for a celebration of football, family, and the traditions surrounding Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

It is known as the “Grandaddy” of HBCU college matchups.

