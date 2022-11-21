6 arrested on weapons charges during Nine Times Second Line in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police announced Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) that six men had been arrested on a variety of weapons and drug charges during a Sunday Second Line parade through the Desire area.

The Second Line, held by Nine Times Social Aid and Pleasure Club, is an annual tradition that brings throngs of families and neighbors out to celebrate the Ninth Ward’s history, with an annual parade through Desire.

the NOPD identified the six arrested men at the event as:

Wade Batiste Jr., 42

Zhi Thomas, 21

Malik Jefferson, 20

Devin Knight, 30

Jerome Milton, 32

Tyjaih Gould, 24

Six men were arrested for illegally carrying firearms during a second line through New Orleans' Desire neighborhood, according to the NOPD. (NOPD)

Six men were arrested for illegally carrying firearms during a second line through New Orleans' Desire neighborhood, according to the NOPD. (NOPD)

CRIMETRACKER

Gun violence permeates New Orleans with a homicide, 3 armed robberies, 4 carjackings

Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Canal Street, NOPD says

Visiting Florida family recovers beloved dog taken in Gentilly truck theft

Suspect shot by employee during attempted armed robbery in New Orleans East, NOPD says

“We feel that because of this, we prevented any violent gun crimes, shootings from happening at the Second Line, and we’re very happy with the work that the men and women did yesterday,” said Lt. Andrew Palumbo of the NOPD’s Fifth District.

Those arrested were booked with illegal carrying of a firearm, with Batiste Jr. also booked with narcotics possession and resisting arrest.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.