Bruce: Dry and gradually warmer into Wednesday; Rain returns on Thanksgiving

Bruce: Dry for now
Bruce: Dry for now(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Changes are on the way starting with a gradual warm-up this week then rain chances return midday Thanksgiving.

Each day we get a tad warmer with the first 70 this week coming on Wednesday. Sun and clouds are expected as we start prepping the turkey but that sun won’t last very long. Storm chances will ramp up on Thanksgiving which means if you were planning an outdoor meal, make sure you start thinking of an indoor option. It looks like rain moves in from the west around midday and will last through Black Friday into early Saturday.

We salvage most of the day Saturday into Sunday, as temps will be pleasant in the lower to mid 60s.

