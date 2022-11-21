BBB Accredited Business
Family and friends remember DOTD worker killed in attack on I-10

Memorial for DOTD worker
Memorial for DOTD worker(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends are remembering the DOTD worker killed in an attack on I-10 on Sunday, Nov. 20.

Family members identified the worker as Darrell Guillory, 66.

Authorities said Guillory was stabbed and killed along I-10 West in the Port Allen area. They added a West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the scene and shot and killed the individual who allegedly attacked Guillory.

According to the sheriff’s office, Guillory noticed a white, stalled vehicle near the side of the highway and stopped to help when the incident unfolded.

RELATED STORY: Person shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker on I-10, authorities say

Friends of Guillory said he ate at the Cash’s Diner in Port Allen nearly every morning. The diner set up a memorial to honor him.

The diner also posted a tribute to Guillory on social media.

DOTD shared its own tributes to Guillory on social media on Monday, Nov. 21.

Meanwhile, The Baton Rouge Police Department shared its condolences to Guillory’s family.

