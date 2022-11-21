High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One woman was arrested Sunday (Nov. 20) after a high-speed chase involving a stolen vehicle, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and New Orleans police that spanned from Metairie to New Orleans East.

Authorities said the pursuit began when an unidentified victim spotted his or her stolen Dodge van near the intersection of Veterans Memorial and Roosevelt boulevards in Metairie. JPSO detective and spokesman Brandon Veal said the van had been reported stolen in New Orleans last Thursday (Nov. 17).

The driver of the van refused to pull over for responding deputies, and led them on a chase through several neighborhoods and onto Interstate 10. During the pursuit, a JPSO deputy was injured when his patrol vehicle flipped on eastbound I-10 near the Bonnabel Boulevard exit.

New Orleans police joined the chase once it entered city limits. Veal said someone inside the van fired a gun at a deputy during the pursuit in Orleans Parish. The chase ended when the van crashed in New Orleans East, in the 7500 block of Karen Lane. Three unidentified suspects fled the vehicle and got away, but Veal said 47-year-old Trentnecia Hilton was apprehended.

New Orleans police booked Hilton with flight from an officer. Veal said that once Hilton is transferred to Jefferson Parish custody, she will be booked with additional counts including possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated obstruction of a highway, aggravated flight from an officer and aggravated criminal damage to property.

The condition of the injured deputy was not immediately disclosed.

