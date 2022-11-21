Male killed Monday afternoon on Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A male victim was fatally shot Monday afternoon (Nov. 21) along Hayne Boulevard in New Orleans East, police said.

The victim’s identity and age have not been disclosed. But the NOPD said the victim was found in the 8700 block of Hayne Boulevard around 2:44 p.m.

The homicide was at least the 244th of the year (through 325 days) in New Orleans, according statistics tracked by the Metropolitan Crime Commission. The MCC said this is the city’s highest homicide count since 264 were killed in 2004, when the city had a significantly higher population pre-Katrina.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

