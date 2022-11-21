BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store

Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO). (Source: WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Massachusetts, injuring several people.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

Police are investigating and didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental.

At least five people were reported hurt.

A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans salon owner Tonya Blunt-Haynes, right, has worked as Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'image...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public's help identifying a nonverbal woman...
Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie
Zurik questions Cantrell about use of city-owned apartment
Zurik questions Mayor Cantrell on use of city-owned apartment
A Virginia State Police investigative unit truck at the scene of the shooting early Monday on...
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
A comparison of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's calendar to security camera footage outside the...
ZURIK: Cantrell’s calendar raises more questions about time spent inside Upper Pontalba apartment

Latest News

FILE - Kanye West make final rounds before the showing of the Kanye West Adidas Fall 2015...
Kanye West returns to Twitter
Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
Quake topples houses in Indonesia’s Java; at least 162 dead
Social Security benefits will go up in January by 8.7%
Largest Social Security increase in 40 years starts in January
Largest Social Security increase in 40 years starts in January