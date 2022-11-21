BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

A slow warming trend this week; storm chance on Thanksgiving

We get back to 70 by Wednesday
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Those sick of the cold and at times dreary weather, good news we’re starting a warming trend this week and 70 degree weather is not too far away.

Today won’t be the start of that 70 degree weather though, as it’s a cold one this morning and we’re in store for another cool day. A mixture of sun and clouds is expected with maybe a bit more cloud cover as the day goes on. Highs will climb to the upper 50s to near 60 in a few spots.

Each day we get a tad warmer with the first 70 this week coming on Wednesday. Lots of sunshine is expected as we start prepping the turkey but that sun won’t last very long. Storm chances will ramp up on Thanksgiving which means if you were planning an outdoor meal, make sure you start thinking of an indoor option. Timing and intensity of that next storm system will be key so stay tuned as we iron out the details.

Some cooler weather is expected on the backside of that storm heading into next weekend but how cool remains a big question mark.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans salon owner Tonya Blunt-Haynes, right, has worked as Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'image...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public's help identifying a nonverbal woman...
Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie
Zurik questions Cantrell about use of city-owned apartment
Zurik questions Mayor Cantrell on use of city-owned apartment
A Virginia State Police investigative unit truck at the scene of the shooting early Monday on...
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
A comparison of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's calendar to security camera footage outside the...
ZURIK: Cantrell’s calendar raises more questions about time spent inside Upper Pontalba apartment

Latest News

Fewer clouds will allow for a chill Monday morning, but clouds build back for later in the day.
Nicondra: Some sun and mostly dry to start the week
Rain this week
Cold, dry start to the week, but a warming trend is coming
Morning weather update for Sunday, Nov. 20
Morning weather update for Sunday, Nov. 20
A break from the clouds and rain as the low to the south pushes east.
Nicondra: Cold rain gives way to nicer finish to the weekend