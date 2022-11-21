A slow warming trend this week; storm chance on Thanksgiving

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Those sick of the cold and at times dreary weather, good news we’re starting a warming trend this week and 70 degree weather is not too far away.

Today won’t be the start of that 70 degree weather though, as it’s a cold one this morning and we’re in store for another cool day. A mixture of sun and clouds is expected with maybe a bit more cloud cover as the day goes on. Highs will climb to the upper 50s to near 60 in a few spots.

Each day we get a tad warmer with the first 70 this week coming on Wednesday. Lots of sunshine is expected as we start prepping the turkey but that sun won’t last very long. Storm chances will ramp up on Thanksgiving which means if you were planning an outdoor meal, make sure you start thinking of an indoor option. Timing and intensity of that next storm system will be key so stay tuned as we iron out the details.

Some cooler weather is expected on the backside of that storm heading into next weekend but how cool remains a big question mark.

