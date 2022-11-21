BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Southeastern to host Idaho in first round of FCS playoffs

CJ Turner ran down a 59-yard touchdown pass from Eli Sawyer on the game's final play to give...
CJ Turner ran down a 59-yard touchdown pass from Eli Sawyer on the game's final play to give the Southeastern Louisiana University football team a thrilling 41-35 walkoff win over No. 4/7 UIW in the Southland Conference opener for both teams Saturday evening in Strawberry Stadium.(Randy Bergeron/Southeastern Louisiana University)
By SLU Sports Info
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - After winning the Southland Conference championship and earning a berth in the NCAA FCS Playoffs, the Southeastern Louisiana University football team was ranked in both the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released Monday.

Southeastern (8-3) moved up six spots in the Stats Perform poll to No. 17. The Lions moved into the AFCA Coaches poll for the first time since Oct. 3, coming in at No. 23.

SLU will host No. 18/24 Idaho, which sits one spot behind the Lions in both polls, Saturday at 6 p.m. in a first-round contest in Strawberry Stadium. The winner will face No. 8/9 Samford, which earned the No. 6 seed in the 24-team bracket, in the second round Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. in Birmingham, Alabama.

Southeastern, one of two Southland teams in the rankings along with No. 5/7 UIW, enters the postseason on a five-game winning streak. SLU closed out the regular season with a 40-17 victory over Nicholls in the River Bell Classic to earn its third SLC title in program history.

The Lions will be making their fifth appearance in the postseason Saturday, having previously been a part of the field in 2013, 2014, 2019 and 2021. Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN+.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans salon owner Tonya Blunt-Haynes, right, has worked as Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'image...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public's help identifying a nonverbal woman...
Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie
Zurik questions Cantrell about use of city-owned apartment
Zurik questions Mayor Cantrell on use of city-owned apartment
A Virginia State Police investigative unit truck at the scene of the shooting early Monday on...
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
A comparison of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's calendar to security camera footage outside the...
ZURIK: Cantrell’s calendar raises more questions about time spent inside Upper Pontalba apartment

Latest News

LSU won convincingly over UAB, 41-10.
LSU still No. 6, Tulane rises to No. 19 in AP’s Top 25 football rankings
LSU running back Noah Cain (21)
No. 6 LSU easily handles UAB in home finale
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly - 11/19/2022 (Full Interview)
Tulane's Tyjae Spears and Dorian Williams get invites to Reese’s Senior Bowl
Tulane’s Tyjae Spears and Dorian Williams get invites to Reese’s Senior Bowl