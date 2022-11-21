BBB Accredited Business
Suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus arrested; classes resuming Tuesday

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus was arrested Monday (Nov. 21) morning, according to school officials.

In an email sent out to faculty, staff, and students Monday morning UNO President Dr. John Nicklow said that classes were canceled Monday when a former student allegedly came to campus last week and displayed “erratic and disruptive” behavior. Nicklow said that when it was reported to campus police, an investigation was launched. Campus police said that on the suspect’s social media accounts, they allegedly discovered photos and video of the suspect purchasing an assault style rifle

Nicklow said that campus police worked closely with the NOPD’s Third District, securing warrants for Terrorizing, Stalking, and Unlawful Disruption of the Operation of a School.

Original story

The president of UNO announced that the campus will be closed and classes canceled on Monday, November 21 due to a possible threat.

UNO President John Nicklow said in a statement, “Unfortunately, I am unable to share additional details about the suspect or the circumstances at this point because this is an ongoing investigation. The safety and security of our faculty, staff and students are my top priority, and that will not be compromised. I will have another update to provide to you soon, including our plans for Tuesday, November 22.”

According to Nicklow, the UNO Department of Public Security has been conducting an investigation throughout the weekend in collaboration with its law enforcement partners.

If you see or hear anything suspicious on campus, please call UNO’s Department of Public Safety at (504) 280-6666.

