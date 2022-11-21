BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

UNO cancels classes, closes campus due to possible threat

The University of New Orleans (FOX 8)
The University of New Orleans (FOX 8)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The president of UNO announced that the campus will be closed and classes canceled on Monday, November 21 due to a possible threat.

UNO President John Nicklow said in a statement, “Unfortunately, I am unable to share additional details about the suspect or the circumstances at this point because this is an ongoing investigation. The safety and security of our faculty, staff and students are my top priority, and that will not be compromised. I will have another update to provide to you soon, including our plans for Tuesday, November 22.”

According to Nicklow, the UNO Department of Public Security has been conducting an investigation throughout the weekend in collaboration with its law enforcement partners.

If you see or hear anything suspicious on campus, please call UNO’s Department of Public Safety at (504) 280-6666.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans salon owner Tonya Blunt-Haynes, right, has worked as Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'image...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public's help identifying a nonverbal woman...
Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie
Zurik questions Cantrell about use of city-owned apartment
Zurik questions Mayor Cantrell on use of city-owned apartment
A Virginia State Police investigative unit truck at the scene of the shooting early Monday on...
Five Virginia college football players are from Louisiana, including one recovering from shooting
A comparison of Mayor LaToya Cantrell's calendar to security camera footage outside the...
ZURIK: Cantrell’s calendar raises more questions about time spent inside Upper Pontalba apartment

Latest News

Tips for managing anxiety through mindfulness, with Dr. Eric Griggs for Sunday, Nov. 20
Tips for managing anxiety through mindfulness, with Dr. Eric Griggs for Sunday, Nov. 20
Weekend gun violence in New Orleans included a homicide, three armed robberies and four...
Gun violence permeates New Orleans with a homicide, 3 armed robberies, 4 carjackings
The Most Reverend Michael Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of the U.S. Episcopal...
Royal wedding homilist Bishop Michael Curry preaches Sunday in Treme
A 33-year-old woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday (Nov. 20) after...
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Canal Street, NOPD says