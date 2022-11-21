WATCH LIVE: Moonlight & Miracles Gala 2022

BBB Accredited Business
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Find out if you’ve won a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC.

Proceeds from the Moonlight & Miracles Gala support the Ochsner Institute, cancer patients, and cancer research in Louisiana.

The Gala will be streamed on Sun., Nov. 27 after the NFL on Fox 8 at approximately 7 p.m.

You can also watch it below or on fox8live.com/live.

To donate and enter, or for more information, click here.

