WATCH LIVE: Moonlight & Miracles Gala 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Find out if you’ve won a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC.

Proceeds from the Moonlight & Miracles Gala support the Ochsner Institute, cancer patients, and cancer research in Louisiana.

The Gala will be streamed on Sun., Nov. 27 after the NFL on Fox 8 at approximately 7 p.m.

You can also watch it below or on fox8live.com/live.

To donate and enter, or for more information, click here.

