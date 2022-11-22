BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Biden to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that his administration will extend the pause on federal student loan payments while the White House fights a legal battle to save his plan to cancel portions of the debt.

“It isn’t fair to ask tens of millions of borrowers eligible for relief to resume their student debt payments while the courts consider the lawsuit,” Biden said in a video posted on Twitter.

The moratorium was slated to expire Jan. 1, a date that Biden set before his debt cancellation plan stalled in the face of legal challenges from conservative opponents.

Now it will extend until 60 days after the lawsuit is resolved. If the lawsuit has not been resolved by June 30, payments would resume 60 days after that.

The Justice Department last week asked the Supreme Court to examine the issue and reinstate Biden’s debt cancellation plan.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Orleans salon owner Tonya Blunt-Haynes, right, has worked as Mayor LaToya Cantrell's 'image...
Federal authorities investigating clothing purchases linked to Mayor Cantrell
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are asking for the public's help identifying a nonverbal woman...
Deputies identify nonverbal woman found in Metairie
Zurik questions Cantrell about use of city-owned apartment
Zurik questions Mayor Cantrell on use of city-owned apartment
Karam Mohammed Alhatel, 22, was booked with terrorizing, stalking and unlawful disruption of...
Suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus arrested; classes resuming Tuesday
Trentnecia Hilton, 47, was left behind by three other occupants of a stolen van that led...
High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Court seems skeptical of Trump claims in Mar-a-Lago case
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
A worker secures a damaged SUV to a flatbed tow truck outside an Apple store, Monday, Nov. 21,...
Driver faces charges in connection with Apple store crash
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
LIVE: Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.
Many nonprofit services offer budgeting help in addition to debt management
Single mom shares story of getting out of debt with help from nonprofit debt management company