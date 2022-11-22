Brand new Knights of Columbus trailer stolen in Algiers, 10 hours after purchase

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The same day a local Knights of Columbus Council purchased a new trailer, it was stolen from a church parking lot in Algiers.

“When I saw it wasn’t there, my stomach did a flip,” said Donald Lassere, treasurer of KoC Council 9107. “It just made me so sick that somebody would come on church property and violate us like that.”

Under more than a dozen surveillance cameras capturing every angle of their truck, two thieves backed up to the new trailer, cut the lock, hooked it up and took off between around 9:40 p.m. on Halloween night.

“We’re standing where the trailer was parked, for about 10 hours the day it was bought,” Lassere said.

Lassere said his organization parked the trailer at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Algiers after they received two donations allowing them to replace an older trailer that was no longer roadworthy. The trailer was used to transport the group’s fish fry and cooking equipment.

The replacement was still so new, the Knights hadn’t had the chance to insure it. The title transfer wasn’t even finished.

“We use it for charity,” Lassere said. “The Knights of Columbus, we support Holy Spirit and St. Andrew’s Catholic Church and the community. We give to Our Lady of Wisdom and stuff like that. So, that was our money-making thing. We put all our money-making equipment in that trailer. Luckily, none of our equipment was in it.”

Since the thieves drove past every camera in the area, the victims were able to get a really good look at it. Lassere points out it is a light silver Dodge Ram 1500 with New Orleans Saints stickers on the bumper and a Fleur de Lis in the driver-side back window.

One day after the theft, Lassere found what he believes is the same truck, parked at a house less than five minutes down the road. But three weeks later, he says they’re still waiting for police to take action.

“Last night, I got a phone call from the detective and he said that they’re working on it, trying to try to locate the man to interview him. Well, we gave him exactly where he lives and the pictures of his truck at the scene, passing in front of the church,” Lassere said. “The trailer is probably gone. But we want to prosecute this because this is not only hurting us at the Knights of Columbus, it’s hurting the community and the two church parishes that we support.”

Fox 8 reached out to NOPD to see if a detective has made contact with the owner of the truck and were told they would be checking on it, but we have yet to hear back.

If anyone has any information that could help, call NOPD or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

