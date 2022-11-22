Bruce: Dry Wednesday as clouds and rain increase Thanksgiving afternoon into Black Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Tonight will be clouds with a few passing sprinkles or light rain. We start drying out after midnight as we see some sunshine and clouds on Wednesday. We will warm up into the lower 70s. Wednesday night we’ll be watching closely the timing on how the next weather system approaches. A front will push in during the day on Thanksgiving. Right now it looks like the morning will stay mostly dry with a better chance for rain later in the day.

Bruce: Thanksgiving starts out dry as clouds and rain chances increase during the afternoon and evening. It looks rainy through Black Friday as we dry out for the remainder of the holiday weekend. Highs will warm into the lower 70s pic.twitter.com/atRSiMn4wL — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 22, 2022

It’s possible the system will be slow enough that storms hold off until quite late and bring in most of the rain more so on Friday. Temperatures will be warmer starting Wednesday with highs near 70 each day until the front moves through.

