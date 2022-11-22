Bruce: Dry Wednesday as clouds and rain increase Thanksgiving afternoon into Black Friday

BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Some sun and warmer temps Wednesday; Clouds and rain by Thanksgiving afternoon
By Bruce Katz
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Tonight will be clouds with a few passing sprinkles or light rain. We start drying out after midnight as we see some sunshine and clouds on Wednesday. We will warm up into the lower 70s. Wednesday night we’ll be watching closely the timing on how the next weather system approaches. A front will push in during the day on Thanksgiving. Right now it looks like the morning will stay mostly dry with a better chance for rain later in the day.

It’s possible the system will be slow enough that storms hold off until quite late and bring in most of the rain more so on Friday. Temperatures will be warmer starting Wednesday with highs near 70 each day until the front moves through.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

