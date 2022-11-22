I-10 lane closures reported after 18-wheeler plunges into bayou, deputies say
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that is causing closures along the interstate on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, one lane is closed on I-10 East and I-10 West near the St. James Parish-Ascension Parish line.
Officials said the 18-wheeler is submerged in water. They added the driver has been taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.
Drivers are being told to expect heavy delays.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
