I-10 lane closures reported after 18-wheeler plunges into bayou, deputies say

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler that is causing closures along the interstate on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, one lane is closed on I-10 East and I-10 West near the St. James Parish-Ascension Parish line.

Officials said the 18-wheeler is submerged in water. They added the driver has been taken to a hospital but is expected to survive.

Crash on I-10 at Ascension Parish and St. James Parish Parish line (St. James Parish Sheriff's Office)

Drivers are being told to expect heavy delays.

An 18-wheeler went off I-10 at the St. James Parish-Ascension Parish line and ended up submerged in a bayou on Nov. 22, 2022. (Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.