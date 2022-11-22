BBB Accredited Business
LSU gets past Akron in Cayman Island Classic semifinals

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU head coach Matt McMahon(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Information provided by LSU Athletics:

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman - The LSU men’s basketball team defeated Akron, 73-58, Tuesday afternoon at the John Gray Gymnasium in the semifinal game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Tigers will play again on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. CT against either Nevada or Kansas State in the finals.

LSU was led in scoring by Adam Miller, who finished with 23 points. KJ Williams and Trae Hannibal each had a team-high five rebounds. Williams also added 19 points for the Tigers.

CLICK HERE for more.

