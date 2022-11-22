BBB Accredited Business
LSU moves up to No. 12 in AP Top 25 poll

LSU Lady Tigers
LSU Lady Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Information provided by LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. - The LSU women’s basketball team moved up three spots to No. 12 in Monday’s AP Poll.

CLICK HERE for more

LSU is set to take off for the Bimini, Bahamas on Tuesday where it will compete in the Goombay Splash.

The Tigers will take on George Mason on Thanksgiving Day. With a win, LSU would face UAB on Saturday, but with a loss to George Mason, LSU and UAB would matchup on Friday instead.

The games can be streamed on FloHoops.

